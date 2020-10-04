Ex-WWE Wrestler Jack Gallagher Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations, WWE Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former WWE performer Jack Gallagher addressed his departure from the company amid allegations he attempted to sexually assault a woman at a New Year's Eve party in 2014.

Gallagher said in part, per Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon:

"In 2014, at a New Year's Eve party, I met a young woman and my behaviour towards her was inappropriate. As this party was nearly six years ago and I had drunk quite a larger amount of alcohol that night, unfortunately, I do not recollect what happened. I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behaviour that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused.

"Following these allegation, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year's Eve party. I was then informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what led to my release form my contract with the WWE."

Gallagher closed by saying the "isolated incident is not reflective of my behaviour and attitude towards women."

Twitter user @plantmommy300 said she attended a party at which Gallagher was a guest. During the night, she said he "barged into" the bathroom she had entered.

"I immediately stood up and tried to pull my skirt down," she said. "Jack grabbed me and he pulled at my skirt. He pulled so hard he ripped my skirt. I managed to push him away and I left the room, I then immediately left the party."

The woman also said Gallagher poured alcohol into her glass, including at moments when she left her drink unattended. WWE released him in June shortly after the allegations surfaced.

Gallagher was one of a handful of men throughout the wrestling industry tied to the #SpeakingOut social media movement, which detailed physical, sexual and emotional abuse that women said they suffered. NXT UK star Joe Coffey received a suspension, while Ligero and Travis Banks were released when they were the focus of separate allegations.



According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Gallagher has yet to step inside the ring since his defeat to Jake Atlas during a taping of WWE's 205 Live on June 17.