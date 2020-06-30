Report: WWE NXT UK's Joe Coffey Suspended After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE has suspended NXT UK star Joe Coffey amid sexual harassment allegations, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Twitter user Sierra Loxton said she had to block Coffey on social media "because he wouldn't leave me alone." She added she heard stories he "sexually harassed 3 girls, sending unsolicited naked images, voice notes, stalking."

The allegations surfaced as part of the #SpeakingOut campaign that has seen women detailing instances of sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse committed against them by men in the wrestling industry.

WWE announced the release of Jack Gallagher on June 20 after a woman said Gallagher attempted to sexually assault her. The woman had entered a bathroom, at which point Gallagher "barged into the room."

"I immediately stood up and tried to pull my skirt down," Twitter user @JayneBkyboo wrote. "Jack grabbed me and he pulled at my skirt. He pulled so hard he ripped my skirt. I managed to push him away and I left the room, I then immediately left the party."

Meltzer noted two other NXT UK stars, Ligero and Travis Banks, were released as a result of allegations surfaced by the social media movement.

Female wrestler Violet O'Hara said Ligero "indecently assaulted" her after a party, while others said he had sent them "aggressive, inappropriate messages," per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Daniel Trainor. Ligero denied the allegation by O'Hara but said that "I have no excuse" in reference to the personal messages.

Female wrestler Millie McKenzie said she and Banks began a "second one-year relationship" when she was 17 and training under him. She alleged Banks cheated on her and "was horrible" to her, adding the relationship "had a massive effect" on her "mental health and self-confidence."

Banks addressed the allegation and confirmed he had what he believed to be a consensual relationship with McKenzie. She responded by saying he had "manipulated [his] position of power over me."