    Joe Burrow Becomes 1st Rookie to Throw for 300-Plus Yards in 3 Straight Games

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 4, 2020

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

    In the midst of the team's Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the first rookie to throw for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games, according to ESPN's Field Yates

    Burrow had 312 passing yards in the Bengals' Week 3 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles and 316 in a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

