Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

    So much for the college football Top 25 stabilizing.

    While each of the nation's Top Five teams remain unbeaten, upsets across the sport elsewhere sent the latest Amway Coaches Poll into a state of flux.  

    Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    T-3. Georgia

    T-3. Florida

    5. Notre Dame

    6. Ohio State

    7. Miami

    8. Penn State

    9. North Carolina

    10. Oklahoma State

    11. Cincinnati

    12. Tennessee

    13. Auburn

    14. Wisconsin

    15. BYU

    16. LSU

    17. Oregon

    18. Virginia Tech

    19. Michigan

    20. Texas A&M

    21. SMU

    22. Texas

    23. UL Lafayette  

    24. Iowa State

    25. UCF

    Auburn and Texas were the two Top 10 teams to fall, with the Tigers moving back six slots to No. 13 and the Longhorns dropping all the way to No. 22. 

    Georgia turned in a dominant performance in the biggest SEC game of the young season to earn a 27-6 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs held Auburn to just 216 total yards and rushed for 202 yards as a team, highlighted by Zamir White's 88 yards and two scores.

    Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in a steady performance that will likely help him keep the starting quarterback job for the foreseeable future.

    "It's so easy to play football when the defense plays as well as they did, when you run the ball as well as we did, and the guys on the outside are making plays like they did," Bennett told reporters.

    A week after looking shaky in a shootout against Texas Tech, Texas fell apart down the stretch in a 33-31 loss to TCU. Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram fumbled the ball at the TCU 1-yard line on what could have been the game-winning drive, finishing off a sloppy performance for Tom Herman's team. 

    "I need to have deep conversation with our leadership council and find out the psyche of our team," Herman told reporters. "We've got to find a way to make sure that whatever it is that caused the breakdowns today doesn't happen again'."

    Five additional teams (UCF, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Memphis and Pittsburgh) lost to unranked opponents. Oklahoma is out of the Top 25 after a 37-30 loss to Iowa State, the Sooners' second upset defeat in as many weeks.

    Mississippi State, Memphis and Pittsburgh also dropped out. 

