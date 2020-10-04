Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Eric Gay/Associated Press

So much for the college football Top 25 stabilizing.

While each of the nation's Top Five teams remain unbeaten, upsets across the sport elsewhere sent the latest Amway Coaches Poll into a state of flux.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

T-3. Georgia

T-3. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. Penn State

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. Wisconsin

15. BYU

16. LSU

17. Oregon

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Texas A&M

21. SMU

22. Texas

23. UL Lafayette

24. Iowa State

25. UCF

Auburn and Texas were the two Top 10 teams to fall, with the Tigers moving back six slots to No. 13 and the Longhorns dropping all the way to No. 22.

Georgia turned in a dominant performance in the biggest SEC game of the young season to earn a 27-6 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs held Auburn to just 216 total yards and rushed for 202 yards as a team, highlighted by Zamir White's 88 yards and two scores.

Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in a steady performance that will likely help him keep the starting quarterback job for the foreseeable future.

"It's so easy to play football when the defense plays as well as they did, when you run the ball as well as we did, and the guys on the outside are making plays like they did," Bennett told reporters.

A week after looking shaky in a shootout against Texas Tech, Texas fell apart down the stretch in a 33-31 loss to TCU. Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram fumbled the ball at the TCU 1-yard line on what could have been the game-winning drive, finishing off a sloppy performance for Tom Herman's team.

"I need to have deep conversation with our leadership council and find out the psyche of our team," Herman told reporters. "We've got to find a way to make sure that whatever it is that caused the breakdowns today doesn't happen again'."

Five additional teams (UCF, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Memphis and Pittsburgh) lost to unranked opponents. Oklahoma is out of the Top 25 after a 37-30 loss to Iowa State, the Sooners' second upset defeat in as many weeks.

Mississippi State, Memphis and Pittsburgh also dropped out.