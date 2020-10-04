Lakers Players 'Taken Aback' When Anthony Davis Called out LeBron's Mistakes

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Beyond the contributions Anthony Davis has made during games this season, he has also helped the Los Angeles Lakers with his ability to call out LeBron James in practices when needed.

"There were a couple of instances when they had a little back and forth," head coach Frank Vogel said, per Zach Lowe of ESPN. "'That's on you. Don't try to deflect. That's your rotation.' And LeBron would accept it."

Per Lowe, teammates were "taken aback" at first hearing someone criticize James.

"They came with the expectation of holding each other accountable," Danny Green said.

