    Lakers Players 'Taken Aback' When Anthony Davis Called out LeBron's Mistakes

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) talk on the floor during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Beyond the contributions Anthony Davis has made during games this season, he has also helped the Los Angeles Lakers with his ability to call out LeBron James in practices when needed.

    "There were a couple of instances when they had a little back and forth," head coach Frank Vogel said, per Zach Lowe of ESPN. "'That's on you. Don't try to deflect. That's your rotation.' And LeBron would accept it."

    Per Lowe, teammates were "taken aback" at first hearing someone criticize James.

    "They came with the expectation of holding each other accountable," Danny Green said.

        

       

