NBA Draft 2020: Full 1st-Round Mock Draft, Most Surprising Potential Picks

Kentucky and Villanova have been two of the most reliable talent pipelines for NBA teams recently.

The two college basketball programs do not have a top-five prospect in the 2020 NBA draft pool, but they have players coming to the NBA who could be chosen higher than expected.

A few teams could enter the race to land Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey because of the recent success of Tyler Herro and Jamal Murray, who played similar positions in the Wildcats backcourt.

Villanova's Saddiq Bey may not have the flashy highlight reel of others, but his solid all-around game might lead to a surprise selection at the back end of the lottery.

2020 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

23. Utah Jazz: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Toronto Raptors: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

Most Surprising Potential Picks

Saddiq Bey to Washington at No. 9

A handful of point and shooting guards should be available for the Washington Wizards at No. 9 if they choose to find the future replacements for John Wall and Bradley Beal.

But the better approach could be finding a small forward who could eventually complement the two stars when they are back to 100 percent.

That strategy may be most beneficial to Washington's plans in case it is unable to re-sign Davis Bertans to a long-term deal.

Bey may not be as prolific as Bertans is from three-point range, but he brings a solid shooting touch to the floor.

He hit 45.1 percent of his three-point shots and had a 47.7 field-goal percentage during his sophomore season at Villanova.

In the last two years, Washington targeted players from some of the best college programs, as it selected Troy Brown from Oregon in 2018 and Rui Hachimura out of Gonzaga in 2019. Both players averaged over 10 points per game, and Hachimura started 45 games this season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rated Bey as his No. 27 prospect, but he noted "at the least, he's a shot-making, interchangeable forward who makes good decisions."

The Wizards could plug Bey into the lineup behind Brown and hope he eventually challenges for a starting role.

Tyrese Maxey to Sacramento at No. 12

Sacramento's last two first-round picks out of Kentucky served it well.

Willie Cauley-Stein produced back-to-back seasons with over 11 points per game before he departed, and De'Aaron Fox has become the face of the franchise.

The Kings could be inclined to dip into the Lexington pipeline again to provide a complementary piece to Fox.

Sacramento knows firsthand how well Kentucky products can do in their first few seasons in the league, and that point was driven home leaguewide by the play of Herro and Murray.

Maxey was Kentucky's offensive catalyst for most of his freshman season, as he averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field.

The shooting guard needs to work on his three-point shot, as he had a 29.2 percentage from deep, but the Kings can work on that as part of his development.

Maxey's dip from field-goal to three-point percentage is not as drastic as Herro's 46.2 field-goal and 35.2 three-point percentages from his time at Kentucky.

Herro improved on his three-point shot by making 38.9 percent of those shots in his rookie season with the Miami Heat.

If Maxey improves by a few percentage points, he could be on the way to a decent professional career.

