Report: Saints Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Game vs. Lions

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints had an undisclosed player test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Detroit for a Week 4 game against the Lions, according to Pro Football Talk.

New Orleans is reportedly in the midst of testing the people who were in contact with him:

This is the fourth NFL team to produce positive test results this week following the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer notes the team didn't learn of the positive test until after arriving in Detroit. The Saints are reportedly re-running their most recent test results for confirmation with "several" players awaiting a POC test at the team hotel.

New Orleans is concerned there may have been more players exposed. Head coach Sean Payton—who was fined $100,000 earlier this season for improperly wearing a face mask—has already revealed he contracted and recovered from the virus earlier this spring.

The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has already been postponed with the date to be determined. The Patriots placed quarterback Cam Newton on the COVID-19/Reserve list Saturday while the Chiefs learned one member of their organization tested positive.

Kansas City and New England were also scheduled to face each other on Sunday. That game is currently postponed pending more test results. The NFL is looking at moving the Week 4 contest to Monday or Tuesday, if possible.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio expects Sunday's Saints-Lions game will be postponed as well while the league works through its contingency plans.