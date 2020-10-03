No. 18 Oklahoma Upset by Iowa State; Sooners Fall to 1-2 Ahead of Texas Showdown

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Breece Hall rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries as unranked Iowa State stunned No. 18 Oklahoma 37-30 on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State entered Saturday 7-74-1 lifetime versus Oklahoma. The Cyclones had also won just two games against the Sooners since 1962 when the day began.

OU led 30-23 after a Spencer Rattler three-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall with 8:17 remaining in regulation, but Kene Nwangwu set ISU up at the OU 14-yard line following an 84-yard kickoff return.

Two plays later, ISU quarterback Brock Purdy crossed the goal line from two yards out. The Cyclones tied the game after an extra point.

The Sooners went three-and-out on the next possession, and ISU took advantage as Hall cracked off a 36-yard run prior to an eight-yard touchdown scamper with 4:06 left.

OU drove down to the ISU 34-yard line in response, and Rattler then went for the jugular in an end-zone shot to Charleston Rambo.

However, Rambo was double covered, and ISU defensive back Isheem Young intercepted Rattler's pass to effectively end the game. The Cyclones got one first down on the ground to run out the clock and seal the deal.

Despite the pick, Rattler starred for the Sooners, completing 25 of 36 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns and adding 20 rushing yards and one score.

Iowa State has moved to 2-1 following a 31-14 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette and a 37-34 win over TCU. Texas Tech is up next at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma, which ranked third in the Associated Press poll in September, is now in danger of falling out of the Top 25 altogether following a second straight loss to an unranked team.

The Sooners dropped from third to No. 18 last week after falling to Kansas State 38-35 last Saturday. OU also lost to KSU last season for its only defeat prior to making the College Football Playoff for the third straight year.

In addition, the Sooners have also lost consecutive games after holding halftime leads for the first time since 1996, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN's Tom VanHaaren).

The 1-2 Sooners, who opened the year with a 48-0 win over Missouri State, will now head to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for their Red River Showdown matchup with Texas.

The Longhorns, who entered Saturday ranked No. 9, have encountered troubles themselves. They lost to unranked TCU 33-31 at home Saturday, one week after needing overtime and a late 15-point comeback to take down Texas Tech, 63-56.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday.