Lakers vs. Heat: Latest Comments and Odds for 2020 NBA Finals

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are drawing comparisons to another famous Los Angeles Lakers duo that thrived in the NBA Finals.

With their 30-point performances in Game 2, Davis and James became the first set of Lakers teammates to hit that total since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Following Friday's Game 2 victory, James responded to the comparisons to Bryant and O'Neal by calling them "humbling", per NBA TV.

"Being in high school and watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective. We knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with as well, they were very dominant. To be in the conversation with those guys, myself and Anthony, is very humbling because I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe as a kid coming straight out of high school. I admired a kid that was young and got the opportunity, and obviously the force that Shaq played with. It's very humbling and I'm happy we could just be mentioned with those greats."

Rajon Rondo, who played a key supporting role with 16 points, said "there is no one in the NBA that check him one-on-one" regarding Davis' double-double performance, per NBA TV.

The experienced guard went on to further compliment the Lakers big man by saying he expects Davis "to get 50 every night," per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Davis took advantage of Bam Adebayo's absence by producing 32 points and 14 rebounds. James contributed 33 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Despite taking over most of Game 2, the Lakers were not happy with their overall defensive performance.

James noted more work has to be done on that end of the court, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell:

Los Angeles is once again expected to win by double digits in Game 3. It opened as a 10-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Although the Heat needed a late push to cut the final deficit to 10, they took some positives away from having five players reach double digits.

Kelly Olynyk, who scored 24 points off the bench, noted the team can build on its high point total, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.



"We had it right there on the edge, but we just couldn't push it over," Olynyk said. "We can build on that."

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra was blunt in his assessment of how the Heat need to figure things out to get back into the series, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

One way the Heat could attempt to pull a game back in the series is having Adebayo back on the court to try to contain Davis.

Adebayo told Yahoo's Chris Haynes that he should be ready for the third game of the championship series.

"Yes, I believe I'll be in the lineup," Adebayo said. "I'm feeling better. I believe I'll play."

Even if Adebayo is at his best for the rest of the series, it may not be enough to hold down Davis, who became the first player since Kevin Durant in 2012 to have 30+ points in his first two NBA Finals games, per NBA Stats.

While Adebayo's presence on court will be important, Miami needs to be better as a whole on the defensive side to contain Davis and James and try to win at least one game in the series.

