LeBron James: 'Always Special' to Honor Kobe Bryant with Mamba Lakers Jerseys

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to lose a game this postseason when wearing their black and gold "Mamba" jerseys dedicated to Kobe Bryant, and it's not lost on the team just how important those threads have become.

When the Lakers wear them, they embrace the pressure of playing for something bigger than themselves. LeBron James made that clear after posting 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat to take a 2-0 Finals lead.

James is far from the first Laker to speak about the emotional impact of wearing the Mamba edition jerseys.

During the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis explained what it means to suit up in Bryant's honor:

Davis backed up his comments again Friday with 32 points and 14 rebounds in a victory that elicited comparisons to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant era in Los Angeles.

With the Lakers just two wins away from a title, it might be time to stick with the threads they play best in.