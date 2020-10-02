    Aaron Boone: Yankees Don't Want to Get Caught Up in 'Back-and-Forth' with Rays

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2020

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone wears a neck gaiter as a mask during a baseball summer training camp workout at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The American League Division Series matchup between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will apparently be drama-free, aside from the action on the field.

    "We want to win and advance and that's where our focus is going to lie," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "We don't want to get caught up in the back-and-forth. There's going to be things that come up that probably become a little bit contentious within the series, but I'm confident that our guys will do a good job of keeping their blinders on. We understand what's at stake. I am confident that's where our focus will be."

    The Rays and Yankees don't necessarily have a historical rivalry thanks to the Rays only entering MLB in 1998 and the long stretch of futility they had upon their arrival.

    MLB.com's Mark Feinsand explained how the franchises have grown more hostile toward one another as Tampa Bay became a more frequent contender in the AL East.

    Most recently, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman received a three-game suspension in September after he threw a 101 mph fastball that narrowly missed the head of Rays pinch hitter Mike Brosseau:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Both teams would obviously benefit from remaining as level-headed as possible for their best-of-five battle. Once the games begin, though, emotions are likely to start taking over.

    Related

      Aaron Boone: Yankees Don't Want to Get Caught Up in 'Back-and-Forth' with Rays

      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Aaron Boone: Yankees Don't Want to Get Caught Up in 'Back-and-Forth' with Rays

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bob Gibson Dies at 84

      Cardinals legend Bob Gibson died Friday after fighting pancreatic cancer for more than a year (Post-Dispatch)

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bob Gibson Dies at 84

      Rick Hummel St. Louis Post-Dispatch
      via STLtoday.com

      Padres Top Cardinals to Set Up NLDS Showdown vs. Dodgers

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Padres Top Cardinals to Set Up NLDS Showdown vs. Dodgers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Cubs in Need of an Offseason Shakeup

      We look at Chicago's season and how they need to reestablish themselves as a powerhouse 👉

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cubs in Need of an Offseason Shakeup

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report