Aaron Boone: Yankees Don't Want to Get Caught Up in 'Back-and-Forth' with Rays

The American League Division Series matchup between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will apparently be drama-free, aside from the action on the field.

"We want to win and advance and that's where our focus is going to lie," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "We don't want to get caught up in the back-and-forth. There's going to be things that come up that probably become a little bit contentious within the series, but I'm confident that our guys will do a good job of keeping their blinders on. We understand what's at stake. I am confident that's where our focus will be."

The Rays and Yankees don't necessarily have a historical rivalry thanks to the Rays only entering MLB in 1998 and the long stretch of futility they had upon their arrival.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand explained how the franchises have grown more hostile toward one another as Tampa Bay became a more frequent contender in the AL East.

Most recently, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman received a three-game suspension in September after he threw a 101 mph fastball that narrowly missed the head of Rays pinch hitter Mike Brosseau:

Both teams would obviously benefit from remaining as level-headed as possible for their best-of-five battle. Once the games begin, though, emotions are likely to start taking over.