Jimmy Butler: Heat Will Win Game 2 vs. Lakers Despite Adebayo, Dragic Injuries

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are going into Game 2 of the NBA Finals shorthanded, but that isn't diminishing Jimmy Butler's confidence in his team.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Butler definitively said the Heat will win Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers (starts at 5:05 mark):

The Heat were blown out 116-98 by the Lakers in Game 1 on Wednesday. They also lost Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to injuries.

Miami announced on Thursday that Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia and Adebayo strained his neck. Both players have officially been listed as doubtful for Friday's game.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Adebayo won't play in Game 2 because he's "still struggling with pain and a lack of mobility surrounding his left shoulder and neck."

Dragic and Adebayo are Miami's second- and third-leading scorers in the playoffs. Butler leads the team with 20.8 points per game this postseason. All three are tied for the team lead with 4.6 assists per game.

Despite things looking particularly bleak for the Heat against an excellent Lakers team that is 13-3 in the playoffs, Butler has made his career and reputation on being the most confident person in the room. The five-time All-Star won't give up on his team, especially with a championship on the line.