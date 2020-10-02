Liverpool's Sadio Mane in Self-Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jason Cairnduff/Associated Press

Liverpool announced Friday Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall," the club said.

Mane is the second Liverpool player to test positive, joining midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The 28-year-old will now enter self-isolation for the Premier League-mandated 10 days.

At the very least, Mane will miss Liverpool's match against Aston Villa on Sunday. The Reds don't return to the pitch again until Oct. 17, when they play Merseyside rivals Everton. He could be back for that fixture, but a recurrence of any COVID-19-related symptoms means restarting the 10-day isolation period.

The Senegalese attacker was one of Liverpool's best players as they captured their first Premier League title in emphatic fashion. He finished with 18 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances.

His form has carried over into the 2020-21 campaign. He scored both goals in LFC's 2-0 win over Chelsea and had another in a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Mane didn't play in Liverpool's defeat Carabao Cup defeat to the Gunners on Thursday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Diogo Jota will likely move into the starting lineup in place of Mane for Sunday. The 23-year-old, who officially signed on Sept. 19, already looks like a great fit in Jurgen Klopp's system, scoring in the 88th minute in win over Arsenal.