Jets' Sam Darnold Could Miss Time with Shoulder Injury Suffered vs. Broncos

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Coming off Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets could be without Sam Darnold because of a shoulder injury.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday that Darnold could miss time with a sprained right shoulder.

Darnold suffered the injury during the first quarter when he landed on his shoulder after being sacked by Alexander Johnson. The third-year quarterback briefly left the game to be looked at by the Jets medical staff before returning during their first possession of the second quarter.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Darnold didn't sound concerned about his shoulder.

"I've had something similar, so I wasn't too worried," he said. "Once they told me I could go out there again, I started to get excited."

Darnold finished the game 23-of-42 for 230 yards passing. He also had 84 yards rushing and one touchdown on six carries. His 54.8 completion percentage and 5.5 yards per attempt were his lowest in four games this season.

The Jets' next game will be against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 11.

If Darnold is unable to play, Joe Flacco will likely be New York's starting quarterback. The 35-year-old went 2-of-2 for 16 yards on Thursday after Darnold left the game. His last start was for the Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 27, 2019.