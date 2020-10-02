House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Oct. 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Even though there was a light NBA schedule this week, there was no shortage of impressive plays to put in a highlight reel.

Leading the way in this week's House of Highlights top 10 is LeBron James' clutch three-pointer against the Denver Nuggets to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and secure a spot in the NBA Finals.

James' three-pointer with Bam Adebayo in his face during Game 1 of the NBA Finals checked in at No. 4. He wasn't the only Lakers star to get some love in this week's top plays.

Anthony Davis rising up at the rim to block Michael Porter Jr.'s dunk attempt in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Nuggets was the No. 2 play.

There was plenty of love for the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, as well. Adebayo's drive and dunk with Daniel Theis in his face was the third-best play of the past week.