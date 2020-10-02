Report: Cody Garbrandt Out of UFC 255 Fight vs. Deiveson Figueiredo on Nov. 21

John Locher/Associated Press

Cody Garbrandt will reportedly be unable to compete in the UFC 255 main event against Deiveson Figueiredo.

As reported by Combate and confirmed by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Garbrandt has pulled out of the UFC flyweight title fight and will be replaced by Alex Perez.

UFC 255 features a double main event with men's and women's flyweight title fights. Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Jennifer Maia in the women's bout.



Garbrandt was set to make his first appearance in the 125-pound division against Figueiredo. The Ohio native previously held the UFC bantamweight championship after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in 2016.

However, he then lost three consecutive matches, including two against T.J. Dillashaw in bantamweight title fights. Garbrandt got back in the win column when he knocked out Raphael Assuncao in the second round at UFC 250 in June.

Perez (24-5 career record) has won three straight fights, including a first-round TKO of Jussier Formiga at UFC 250. The 28-year-old has yet to compete for a championship in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2017.

Figueiredo will be making his first title defense. The Brazilian won it by defeating Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night in July. The "God of War" is 19-1 in his mixed martial arts career and has won four straight fights since losing to Formiga in March 2019.

UFC 255 is scheduled to take place Nov. 21.