Nick Mullens' Franchise Potential Gives 49ers Long-Term Flexibility at QB

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have the next Jimmy Garoppolo filling in for the injured Garoppolo. In 11 career games played, Nick Mullens looks like an investable prospect worthy of franchise consideration—either by the 49ers or another squad desperate to improve at quarterback.

His performance through nine starts is almost without equal. Only one other quarterback has produced at the same level during the beginning of his career, and he's a former league MVP and the reigning Super Bowl MVP, as NFL on CBS noted:

Before going any further, Mullens shouldn't be compared to Patrick Mahomes. It's an unfair standard to discuss anyone in relation to arguably the greatest natural playmaker ever seen at the quarterback position.

However, the production shouldn't be overlooked. Mullens has been effective during his limited opportunities, which should pique the interest of multiple franchises, including San Francisco.

A comparison between Mullens' current situation and Garoppolo's previous setup with the New England Patriots is a natural one. To be fair, the Patriots spent a second-round pick on Garoppolo, whereas Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Apart from that, the two entered setups where they flourished during limited sample sizes.

New England traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, and San Francisco subsequently signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension. Since inking that deal, Garoppolo has played in 21 of 35 possible games, opening the door for Mullens to excel in his absence.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 49ers are beset by injuries, including to Garoppolo, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain. Despite a depleted roster, San Francisco managed an impressive 36-9 victory over the New York Giants as Mullens provided a standout performance with 343 passing yards, a touchdown and no turnovers.

"Nick was great," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday's contest. "He was very poised. We went on a lot of long drives today, which, they're better than not scoring, but long drives can get a little bit exhausting, especially for me. I don't want to have to call that many plays. But Nick kept his composure."

Mullens has posted at least 220 passing yards in all of his starts, which tied a franchise record held by the great Joe Montana, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Brian Witt. Keep in mind, the second-string signal-caller did this without tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman.

A lot of the traits teams look for in the game's most important position can be found in Mullens' skill set. He's tough in the pocket and doesn't lose his cool, as Shanahan stated. The quarterback also has the capability to extend plays, not like Mahomes or Lamar Jackson but simply by moving away from pressure, remaining poised and excelling when the launch point is moved.

"I'm not the fastest, most athletic guy, but I think I can react pretty quick," he said.

The 25-year-old backup is scheduled to be a restricted free agent after this season. Logically, the 49ers should place the first-round designation on Mullens in an attempt to retain him, trade him or gain significant recompense if another franchise values his services enough to pursue him at the start of the new league year.

Interest in Mullens will vary depending on multiple fluid situations found around the league.

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey said of the quarterback:

"Nick is who he always is. We're very, very confident in his abilities, his understanding of what we do. He's been in our system for a long time, and he's had success when he's been in there. ... It's a testament to him and his preparation and how lucky we are to have him sitting behind Jimmy. I don't think many teams can be that confident."

System fit is key. Shanahan deserves the praise heaped on him as professional football's best offensive play-caller. His system caters to Mullens' strengths as a performer, which should be taken under consideration by anyone who contemplates the possibility of signing or trading for the quarterback.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The previous statement shouldn't be viewed as a negative. All quarterbacks are system quarterbacks if coaching staffs are properly doing their jobs. However, an ill-fitting match can ruin a team's chemistry and likely cost both the quarterback and head coach their jobs.

As such, the upcoming hiring cycle will be integral to the franchises potentially interested in Mullens' services.

Upon initial glance, five teams—the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots—are in immediate need of quarterback help next offseason.

The Bears have a disaster brewing after Nick Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the starting lineup. Foles is a good short-term solution, but the Bears shouldn't bank on him as their long-term answer. The Panthers and Jaguars shouldn't be sold on Teddy Bridgewater and Gardner Minshew II, respectively. The Colts and Patriots, meanwhile, don't have their veteran options—Philip Rivers and Cam Newton—signed beyond this season.

Other squads, such as the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Washington Football Team, may have difficult decisions to make at the game's most important position.

The draft will play a significant part in organizational decisions. For example, the Panthers and Jaguars could be sitting at or near the top of the draft order. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance all look like future top-10 selections, if not top-five. It's hard to imagine any of the teams mentioned pass on Lawrence or Fields if they're high enough to select them.

The coaching carousel will be another determining factor. Usually, new coaches and general managers (if both are hired) are looking to put their stamp on an organization and often do so by investing in a quarterback they believe can be the face of the franchise.

Mullens is an interesting option based on potential investment. If no suitor is willing to sign him in free agency and surrender a first-round pick in the proposed scenario, the 49ers could still ask for a second-round selection in a trade. Plus, Mullens would be under contract for one more year without having to sink a significant financial investment into the position if a front office wants to hedge its bets. Even if an extension is reached, Mullens' first-year salary wouldn't be exorbitant.

Interest could spike depending on who is hired. Last offseason, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was one of the top available names. He could be in the mix for multiple jobs again this winter. Run game coordinator Mike McDaniel and pass game coordinator Mike LaFleur will be considered for multiple jobs as well. If any of those three lands somewhere else, obtaining Mullens to lead their new squad makes a ton of sense.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

One can't rule out the possibility that Mullens supplants Garoppolo as the 49ers' long-term choice either. Sure, it may be unlikely, but it's not without merit. Granted, Shanahan wants to hear nothing of it.

"No, that scenario doesn't exist," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "But I don't think past one game either. That's for you [the media] to do. This is Jimmy's team. He's done a hell of a job for us, and when he's healthy, he'll be playing again for us."

The coach's declaration may be shortsighted considering he can get as much out of his backup as his starter while the organization can shed a significant contract if general manager John Lynch takes the bold step of making the switch. By releasing Garoppolo next offseason, the 49ers can save $24.1 million.

San Francisco is $16.6 million under the projected $175 million salary cap for the 2021 campaign before this year's $7.2 million rolls over, per Spotrac. The following members of the team are unrestricted free agents after this season: left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, safety Jaquiski Tartt and cornerbacks Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams, Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon. If they're not re-signed, they'll need to be replaced.

This story can get complicated quickly, which means the 49ers should simplify things by maximizing the flexibility and leverage they have behind center.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.