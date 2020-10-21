WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 21

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 21October 21, 2020
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT had a promising foundation as a lead-in edition for NXT Halloween Havoc.
No match on the card was bigger than the NXT Tag Team Championships clash between Breezango and Undisputed Era. Tyler Breeze and Fandango have wanted to prove themselves against the best, and few are better than Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish.
After ruining their match, Velveteen Dream was set to face the wrath of both Kushida and Tommaso Ciampa. These two dangerous men had a score to settle, knowing a win would push them toward NXT Championship contention.
Legado del Fantasma has walked around NXT and 205 Live with pure arrogance, and only Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has been able to step up to them. That was until this week as Jake Atlas and Ashante "Thee" Adonis joined him in a six-man tag to fight Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.
The black-and-gold brand also had plenty of work to do building toward next week. This was a night to watch as NXT promised huge matches as well as hinted at bigger stories to come.
Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream
Tommaso Ciampa isolated Kushida early, but Velveteen Dream slowed down their physical offense. The Japanese Superstar forced Dream to tap out on the outside. However, the win could only come in the ring.
Kushida ran over both men in a flurry, but Ciampa stopped him with Willow's Bell. Dream knocked out Ciampa with his cast then Kushida took the win off a German suplex to The Blackheart.
Result
Kushida def. Ciampa and Dream by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a fun action-packed match where all three men brought their A-game throughout. While the pacing was uneven, the action was mesmerizing at its best. Ciampa vs. Kushida needs to happen again sooner rather than later as they have electric chemistry.
In the end, the right man won. Kushida is building momentum with each match. Defeating Ciampa should make him a frontrunner to challenge for the NXT Championship soon. However, he's likely not done with Dream yet.
Ember Moon vs. Jessi Kamea
With Adam Cole on video, Undisputed Era explained backstage why Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish would defeat Breezango. A video package was shown selling Rhea Ripley vs. Ember Moon.
The War Goddess showed a technical focus that was a complete chance from his past work. She made an example out of Jessi Kamea, putting on a submission clinic that ended with a leg trap crossface. Afterward, Dakota Kai attacked Moon to show that she would not lose her spot.
Fish was hurt backstage, limping badly. Strong and Kyle O'Reilly helped him to the medical staff.
Result
Moon def. Kamea by submission.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While an enhancement match is never going to be too exciting, it was interesting to see Moon take a new approach. She had a few unique submission options. Hopefully, this will keep her from injuring herself too bad with high-flying offense.
Moon vs. Kai is a great pairing. The War Goddess can test The Captain of Team Kick in the ring while elevating both of their standings in NXT. This keeps them relevant outside the title scene.
Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed
Austin Theory showed his arrogance early as he thought he had the edge against Bronson Reed. The Aus-zilla dominated the 23-year-old Superstar, knocking him off the top rope then hitting the Tsunami.
Afterward, Theory demanded a rematch, sure he was too good to lose twice. Reed caught him with a Samoan drop and won in seconds.
Theory left NXT early afterward, saying he was done with WWE.
Result
Reed def. Theory by pinfall twice.
Grade
D
Analysis
While Reed is certainly the star in this pairing of Superstars, it was unusual to squash Theory like this. He was embarrassed to the point that it needs to lead to a story. For the moment, this just makes the 23-year-old Superstar look terrible.
The match was nothing to write home about. Theory and Reed have much better in them, but the time they got only led to a complete squash. Hopefully, something will happen with Theory after this. A manager may be good for hi, similar to Andrade's pairing with Zelina Vega.
Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott
Jake Atlas got the action moving quickly in this fight, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Ashante "Thee" Adonis followed suit. However, Legado del Fantasma showed off why the trio has become such an effective team. They stayed one step ahead at all times.
Santos Escobar hit a suicide dive on Swerve before Atlas took out the NXT cruiserweight champion. This left Adonis alone to take a double team Russian leg sweep/leg lariat finish from Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to take the win.
Result
Legado del Fantasma def. Swerve, Adonis and Atlas by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
While this six-man tag did its job, it continues the trend of Legado del Fantasma holding too much power to ever look vulnerable. This was always in sight as a win for the heels. There was no true drama throughout the contest.
Swerve is still immensely talented, but hopefully this leads to others getting a shot at Escobar. Atlas vs. Escobar is definiely a match that should be given a serious spotlight.