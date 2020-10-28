WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Halloween Havoc is back! WWE NXT presented the October 28 edition of the event with several major title matches as well as memorable first-time bouts between some of the top stars of the black-and-gold brand.

Candice LeRae got another shot at NXT women's champion Io Shirai in a match type determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Anything could happen in this physical bout between two of the best female wrestlers in NXT.

Johnny Gargano followed suit with his wife in a battle for the NXT North American champion Damian Priest. The Rebel Heart was concerned about just what stipulation he would be forced to endure against The Archer of Infamy.

Hoping to finally show who was the most dominant force in the women's division, Rhea Ripley challenged Raquel Gonzalez to a physical war of the tallest women on the brand.

Cameron Grimes backed himself into a corner and faced a challenge he was not prepared for. After ruining Dexter Lumis' title opportunity, The Tortured Artist was forced to face The Technical Savage in a Haunted House of Terror match.

Jake Atlas has been making a name for himself recently, and he finally had a chance to solidify his role in NXT in a non-title battle with the NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar.

It was to be a spooky night but also one with plenty of high points from start to finish.