WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Halloween Havoc is back! WWE NXT presented the October 28 edition of the event with several major title matches as well as memorable first-time bouts between some of the top stars of the black-and-gold brand.
Candice LeRae got another shot at NXT women's champion Io Shirai in a match type determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Anything could happen in this physical bout between two of the best female wrestlers in NXT.
Johnny Gargano followed suit with his wife in a battle for the NXT North American champion Damian Priest. The Rebel Heart was concerned about just what stipulation he would be forced to endure against The Archer of Infamy.
Hoping to finally show who was the most dominant force in the women's division, Rhea Ripley challenged Raquel Gonzalez to a physical war of the tallest women on the brand.
Cameron Grimes backed himself into a corner and faced a challenge he was not prepared for. After ruining Dexter Lumis' title opportunity, The Tortured Artist was forced to face The Technical Savage in a Haunted House of Terror match.
Jake Atlas has been making a name for himself recently, and he finally had a chance to solidify his role in NXT in a non-title battle with the NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar.
It was to be a spooky night but also one with plenty of high points from start to finish.
Devil's Playground for NXT NA Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal began with a Devil's Playground match for Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest. The two men quickly went for weapons. The Rebel Heart grabbed a kendo stick, and The Archer of Infamy found a nightstick.
The two fought into the backstage area through the frightening stage props. Gargano used everything at his disposal, including a garbage can. The two battled to the stage where the wheel was set up, and someone in a Scream Ghostface mask caught Priest with a steel pipe.
Gargano smashed a tombstone over The Archer of Infamy's head to knock him off the stage. This set up a pinfall victory that made Gargano a two-time NXT North American champion.
Result
Gargano def. Priest by pinfall to become the new NXT North Americah champion.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a ridiculous match built on its stipulation. The two used weapons and battled all around the stage area. It was certainly not the best either man has, but they had already had a good pure wrestling match at NXT TakeOver. This was about having fun.
The finish was surprising. The Archer of Infamy seemed set for a long memorable title reign to test him. Instead, The Rebel Heart is back on top. He got help, much like Candice LeRae has gotten support from Indi Hartwell. It seems like the Garganos are building a stable of helpers to keep them relevant.
Pat McAfee Introduces the Group That Will Take Over NXT
William Regal found Cameron Grimes and led him to a van backstage where he was greeted by Michael P.S. Hayes.
Pat McAfee stood with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and taunted Undisputed Era. He told the world that he had originally chosen Ridge Holland but took another options after Holland's injury. He knew he had the right guys to take over NXT.
Kyle O'Reilly came out alone followed by Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight looked ready to help O'Reilly before smashing him in the back with a steel chair. The heels laid out the only member of Undisputed Era left standing.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was too telegraphed to work as a surprise, but Dunne is the perfect fourth man to contest Undisputed Era. This is clearly a set up for WarGames. That should be a great fight inside the cage that can hopefully fully establish Lorcan and Burch.
McAfee is a good mouthpiece for this group, even if he does not quite fit the bruiser style of the rest of the crew. He can sell himself as a bruiser while selling the rest better than they usually can on the mic.
Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas
Jake Atlas was at a disadvantage from the outset against Legado del Fantasma. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza got involved to save Santos Escobar at crucial moments that sealed the victory for the NXT cruiserweight champion. The Phantom Driver ended it quickly.
Result
Escobar def. Atlas by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was a waste of talent. Escobar vs. Atlas is a match-up that could be the centerpiece of the cruiserweight division. However, short contests like this take away from that mystique. Atlas has a gripe against Wilde and Mendoza, but he still could not last four minutes in the ring with Escobar.
Legado del Fantasma needs a real rival. The talent present cannot contest this crew. Escobar is too unstoppable, even though Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has pinned him a few times. That feud has run its course.