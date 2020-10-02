Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje: A Head to Toe Breakdown

1 of 5

Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant forces in MMA history. He's ranked No. 2 on the UFC's official pound-for-pound list behind Jon Jones, and there's a solid argument to be made that he should be No. 1.

While the 32-year-old Russian dynamo is famous for the way he tracks his opponents down to the mat with the ferocity of a master Sambo stylist, Nurmagomedov also possesses a strong enough game on his feet to make him a complete fighter.

Nurmagomedov lands 4.11 significant strikes per minute with an accuracy of 49 percent. In turn, he only absorbs 1.65 significant strikes per minute, so his defensive prowess is rated at 67 percent. Nurmagomedov has scored eight stoppage wins in his career, though he ended many of those fights by pummelling his opponent from top position on the ground.

Gaethje, 31, is an offensive-minded slugger who throws tons of strikes and lands most of them. While eating more strikes in return is usually a recipe for disaster in the UFC, Gaethje's 7.74 significant strikes per minute tops the UFC's record book, and absorbing 8.37 per minute hasn't kept the American from winning big fights.

Gaethje's defense is rated at 59 percent. He's scored 19 knockouts in his career, and the last version of Gaethje seen inside the Octagon five months ago seemed more patient and precise than ever. He'll need those qualities against Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje's stunning power and high work rate give him a slight edge in the striking category, but Nurmagomedov's craftiness keeps it close.

Edge: Gaethje