Kristian Fulton Added to Titans' COVID-19 List After Outbreak Ahead of Week 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have added cornerback Kristian Fulton to the team's COVID-19 list as the franchise navigates an outbreak that forced the postponement of a Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fulton joins Kamalei Correa, DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley and Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The matchup against the Steelers has yet to be rescheduled.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.