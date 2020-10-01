    Kristian Fulton Added to Titans' COVID-19 List After Outbreak Ahead of Week 4

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 1, 2020

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans have added cornerback Kristian Fulton to the team's COVID-19 list as the franchise navigates an outbreak that forced the postponement of a Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Fulton joins Kamalei Correa, DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley and Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The matchup against the Steelers has yet to be rescheduled. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

