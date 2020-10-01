Lakers' LeBron James on Anthony Davis Relationship: 'Not Jealous of One Another'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James pushed for the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue Anthony Davis via trade last offseason, and as the pair teams up against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, their chemistry is on full display.

During the Lakers' Game 1 win Wednesday, Davis led all scorers with 34 points while adding nine rebounds and five assists, and James was one assist away from a triple-double, with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine helpers.

What's one secret to their success?

"We're not jealous of one another," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The King's comment comes in contrast to the final stages of his run with Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade out of Cleveland in 2017. ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote at the time that sources told him Irving "wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point" and that he did not want to play with James.

After a disappointing 2018-19 season, in which a James-led team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005, Davis joined the squad. This year, under head coach Frank Vogel, LeBron took on point guard duties and led the league in assists at 10.2 per game, while Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 26.1 points per contest. The squad also finished with the best record in the Western Conference (52-19).

Davis could turn down a $28.7 million option with the Lakers and become a free agent this offseason, but he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that he wants to follow his new teammate to "nine more Finals."

Game 2 is set for Friday at 9 p.m. ET.