Clippers Rumors: Ty Lue the 'Early Favorite' to Replace Doc Rivers as Head Coach

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly leaning toward naming Tyronn Lue as their next head coach.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Lue is considered the "early favorite" to take over from Doc Rivers

Since Rivers and the Clippers parted ways on Sept. 28, Lue has been considered the front-runner to replace him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Clippers will conduct a full search, but Lue "is in a strong position" to be named head coach.

Wojnarowski also noted the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to meet with Lue about their coaching vacancy.

The Clippers allowed Rivers to walk away after a disappointing postseason exit. They finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record but lost to the Denver Nuggets in the second round after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

Los Angeles remains in prime position to compete for a championship. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will lead a deep and talented roster into next season.

Lue has experience working with Leonard and George after serving as an assistant coach on Rivers' staff in 2019-20. The 43-year-old spent parts of four seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-19. He went 128-83 with one championship in three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2016-18.