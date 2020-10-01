2020 College Football Playoff Rankings Pushed Back Due to Season Schedule

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced Thursday the selection committee won't release its first rankings until Nov. 24, a one-week delay from the original plan.

Hancock told ESPN's Heather Dinich the change comes after all 10 FBS conferences decided to play football in the fall after some had postponed play until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final ranking will be released Dec. 20.

"Now that we know all conferences' starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games," Hancock said. "There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they're looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together."

