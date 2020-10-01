    2020 College Football Playoff Rankings Pushed Back Due to Season Schedule

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    The College Football Playoff logo is printed across a backdrop used during a news conference where the 13 members of the committee were announced, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013, in Irving, Texas. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne and College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning are among the 13 people who will be part of the College Football Playoff selection committee in 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced Thursday the selection committee won't release its first rankings until Nov. 24, a one-week delay from the original plan.

    Hancock told ESPN's Heather Dinich the change comes after all 10 FBS conferences decided to play football in the fall after some had postponed play until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final ranking will be released Dec. 20.

    "Now that we know all conferences' starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games," Hancock said. "There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they're looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together."

                      

