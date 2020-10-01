NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Where Coveted 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. They put forth a dominant performance against the Miami Heat, winning 116-98 and moving one step closer to taking home the title.

While the Lakers will be looking to close things out, and the Heat will be looking to rebound, the NBA's other 28 teams are looking ahead to free agency and next month's draft. The annual selection process is slated to begin November 18, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the clock.

How will Minnesota start things off? They might trade down.

"The belief is that Minnesota's priority is to trade, realistically down the board assuming an established star won't become available," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.

According to Wasserman, sourced have indicated that Minnesota is "confused" about what to do with the No. 1 pick. Seeing as there is no consensus top player in this class, the basketball world at large feels a little confused by what might transpire at the top.

This year's draft could wind up being a wild one.

2020 NBA Mock Draft



1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

2. Golden State Warriors: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Chicago Bulls: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

18. Dallas Mavericks: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Utah Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

While there isn't a consensus top prospect, NBL standout LaMelo Ball and Georgia's Anthony Edwards appear to be the top two candidates for the No. 1 pick. Ball brings a ton of high-end potential as an all-around player, while Edwards has the physical tools to be an elite scorer at the next level.

According to Wasserman, Minnesota might favor Ball a bit over Edwards.

From a schematic standpoint, adding Ball would make for an intriguing Minnesota offense. He's a high-IQ player who can create his own shot and get open looks for teammates. He could help forge a dangerous trio alongside D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Definitely feel like that'd be a nice fit," Ball said, per Chris Hine of the Star-Tribune.

Again, though, don't be shocked if the Timberwolves trade out of this spot for a collection of picks and/or players.

2. Golden State Warriors: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

While Edwards is viewed as another potential No. 1 prospect, he might not be the right fit for a Golden State Warriors team looking to win now and win often.

"Teams are worried about Edwards' drive and enthusiasm for winning, and according to a source, the Golden State Warriors aren't a likely landing spot due to these concerns," Wasserman wrote.

Instead, the Warriors pull a surprise and go with international prospect Deni Avdija in this mock.

Avdija is another high-IQ player who can be an effective scorer, but he's also a fierce defender. This makes him a natural fit for Golden State's 3-and-D philosophy—though his own 3-point shot is a work in progress.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins expected to be on the roster and healthy next season, the Warriors only need to fill out depth to be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. As a depth option, Avdija could be perfect.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

With Golden State passing on Edwards, the Georgia product remains available at No. 3. While there are some serious questions about his pro potential, Edwards' upside as a scorer is too good for the Charlotte Hornets to pass up.

Edwards is a high-volume player who could be a future centerpiece for Charlotte. He averaged 19.1 points last season while shooting 40 percent from the floor. He's the type of talented wing the Hornets could build around for the next several years.

The knock on Edwards is his lack of drive and a poor track record of playing defense. If that becomes a major concern for Charlotte, the team could look to add a "safer" prospect like Dayton's Obi Toppin.

Of course, "safe" is not the theme of this draft class, and there isn't a supposed can't-miss prospect like Zion Williamson in the group. Edwards has the highest upside among the remaining prospects, so he's the pick for a Hornets team desperate to regain relevance.