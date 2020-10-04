WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Without a main roster pay-per-view looming large over the weekend, NXT TakeOver hit the WWE Network Sunday night with the spotlight all its own and a main event match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly that became must-see the night it was made official.

That NXT Championship bout headlined a show that sought to build on the momentum the brand has created for itself in recent weeks.

Would it succeed? Could the men and women of WWE's most consistently great show produce another in a long lineage of spectacular live-event specials?

Find out now with this look at the October 4 blockbuster.