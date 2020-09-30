Conor McGregor Reportedly Offered UFC Contract for Dustin Poirier Fight

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

There may be a bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the relatively near future.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, UFC formally offered McGregor the fight on Tuesday. However, Okamoto noted the two sides have not reached an agreement and the process is "not even close" to finished.

Still, offering the contract is a key step toward making the fight a reality.

The two fighters are certainly familiar with each other.

On Wednesday, McGregor announced he will compete in a "martial art sparring match" with Poirier on Dec. 12, with proceeds going to charity. They also faced each other in September 2014, and McGregor had no trouble during a first-round knockout victory.

On Tuesday, UFC President Dana White told Barstool Sports (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting): "Then he called out Poirier with Conor in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we're waiting to hear back from both of them."

On Wednesday, Poirier tweeted, "I accept."

Martin explained Poirier was initially scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254, but that matchup never happened. A bout with McGregor would be a much higher-profile opportunity, especially since he could enact some revenge from his previous loss.

Poirier has not fought since a June victory over Dan Hooker. McGregor's last bout was in January, when he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in his first fight since an October 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.