49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon Talks MetLife Stadium Turf, Super Bowl 54 in B/R AMA

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-1 start as they attempt to defend their NFC crown behind a strong defense that is fighting through some injuries.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is part of that defense and joined Bleacher Report for an AMA on Wednesday to discuss what it is like playing in the Super Bowl, the turf at MetLife Stadium, the best wide receiver he has played against and much more ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@BayLegend: Who's the funniest teammate in the locker room?

Jimmie Ward. He's just country so some of his analysis and understand of life is a bit different from what we're used to, so it's funny to hear him respond to life.

@GoatedBaller: Who was the toughest receiver you had to guard?

Julio Jones. He's a talented athlete with a lot of skills. He had 3 or 4 skills that make him a unique challenge.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Popeyes for sure. I like popcorn shrimp, the biscuits, rice and beans and chicken occasionally.

@colins_35: When you were growing up who was your favorite NFL player and why?

Rich Gannon for the Raiders. When he lost the Super Bowl, I jumped ship and was heartbroken. I gave up rooting for all other teams after that. From that day forward, I stopped rooting for teams. I just like good ball in every sport. I'm not a team guy because I don't like the emotional rollercoaster of rooting for someone.

@CrazyPig_58: What was the mentality in the locker room after the Super Bowl loss and how were you guys going to bounce back?

We enjoyed the ride we had. We accepted and took on the fact we didn't get the job done. It's not about just getting there, it's about finishing the job. We're working hard to try to be better than we were last year.

@Steve_Perrault: What was your favorite part about Super Bowl week?

Opening Night when we got to go on stage and enjoy the moment with all of the guys you shed blood, sweat and tears with, just the nostalgia of that moment. Putting on those Super Bowl sweatsuits was awesome.

@BaySean: What's the mentality like when you're playing without stars like Nick Bosa, Sherm and Dee Ford?

It means we have to step up in other areas. We can't replace them but we can be better individually to take on that burden.

@JourneyBattle: How much trash do you talk on the field?

I talk a little, but it has to be instigated. I'm not one to start it, but if someone goes at me, I'll finish it.

@Justino707: What's the biggest hurdle you've had to overcome switching from soccer to football?

Putting on shoulder pads. Just having the extra weight. Physically and athletically the skill transferred seamlessly and a lot of my football skills transitioned from my soccer abilities.

@JourneyBattle: How did you know that you wanted to be a corner?

It started when I was a soccer defender. I was always smaller and pesky. When I switched to football, I had a knack for being able to follow people from soccer experience. I fell in love with that one-on-one part of things in football.

@BayLegend: What's the biggest piece of advice you've gotten from Richard Sherman?

Trust myself. I have the gifts, abilities and the mind, but just trust and believe in everything about me.

@beto408: Who's your favorite 49er of all time?

Ronnie Lott, Joe Staley -- they were awesome to talk to. Sharing a locker room with Staley was awesome because I watched him growing up.

@THE49ersfan: Do you hate Seattle as much as I do?

I don't do hate. I do dislike them and we can relate there, but I encourage that person to rid their heart of hate.

@Whaler814: What is playing in a Super Bowl like?

Surreal. I was overcome with gratitude and I was thankful to be in the moment but then I realized it was game time and I had to go play. It was awesome to go through the year with the guys, to reflect on it, and then actually be there.

@nuggetsjordan: Do you ever miss Boulder or Colorado in general?

Love it. Always said I'll eventually own a home in Colorado at some point in my life.

@marcusjuarez10: Go-to pregame artist or playlist?

Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy - those guys get me right.

@Kdog2025: Exactly how bad is the MetLife turf?

The worst turf I played on, 100%. It was super thick. There were those little rubber pellets everywhere. It felt like some thick and tall grass got converted to turf. Usually turf is thin and fast, but this was real sticky.

@ninerdub: What was your first NFL game like? How did it compare to college football?

It was fun. My first start was against Philly. Just to be out there and compete on a high level, it was reassuring after the game just to know I could do this professionally.

@st_snickers: Who is your favorite player of all time?

Derek Jeter, he was the guy I always loved growing up.

Favorite play ever?

My first pick against the Eagles.

Favorite movie ever?

Norbit, the Eddie Murphy movie.

Favorite sneaker ever?

New Balance, just the original/classic model if I had to pick.

Favorite food ever?

Sushi