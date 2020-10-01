NBA Finals 2020 Latest Heat vs. Lakers Odds and Predictions After Game 1

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers struck first and they struck hard, taking Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals in a convincing 116-98 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Miami got out to an early 23-10 lead in the first quarter, but after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drained back-to-back threes, the Lakers went on a run and closed the first with a three-point lead.

"You have to get a feel for how hard Miami plays," LeBron James said after the game. "They smacked us in the mouth and we got a sense of that. From that moment when it was 23-10, we started to play to our capabilities."

L.A. was led by Anthony Davis, who finished with a game-high 34 points, while James almost had another triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami with 23 points, and Kendrick Nunn came off the bench for 18.

The Lakers were favored coming into the series, but the Heat are a gritty and scrappy bunch, so it's not over yet.

Here are the latest odds and predictions for the matchup.

NBA Championship Odds After Game 1 (via FanDuel)

Los Angeles Lakers: -1900

Miami Heat: +1000

How Hurt Are The Heat?

The Heat were on a roll in the first quarter, and while they relinquished their 13-point lead before the period ended, it looked like they were ready to put up a fight against the Lakers.

But then Goran Dragic got hurt and had to leave the game in the second quarter. He was later diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia.

Bam Adebayo also had to leave the game in the third with a left shoulder strain. Even Butler had to tough it out and play through a twisted left ankle. That's a lot of injuries for one team in the first game.

So now health lingers over this series like a thick fog. Sure, the Lakers are playing well, but how would a fully healthy Miami respond?

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Adebayo plans to play in Game 2, but it looks like Dragic won't be able to follow suit.

"Be ready to go with or without Goran," Butler told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "He's a big part of what we're trying to do, but until we can have him back, we got to go out there and we got to fight even harder. We got to try to cover up what he gives us and make up for it. We're capable of it. We have to be capable of it. Moving forward, with or without Goran, we better hurry up and tie it up 1-1."

Nunn, who hasn't played much this postseason, stepped up in Dragic's absence and may have to be the next man up for the Heat.

"When your number is called, you need to be ready to play," Nunn added. "I haven't played in a couple of games, but that doesn't mean anything. Once I step on the floor, I'm back at it like I've been playing. Always have that mentality and I always just stay ready."

Injuries aside, the hard-nosed Butler is making no excuses. Miami needs to play better, and they need to play better in a hurry or this thing is over.

"We talk about how damn near perfect that we have to play, and that was nowhere near it," Butler said. "There's nothing to be said. We can watch all the film in the world, we understand, we know what we did not do, what we talked about we were going to do, we didn't do. We didn't rebound, we didn't make them miss any shots, we didn't get back, all of those things led to the deficit that we put ourselves in."

Welcome to the Finals, Mr. Davis

In the first game of his first-ever NBA Finals appearance, Davis made sure it was a debut to remember.

Not only did he pour in 34 points by dominating the low post, but he also filled up the stat sheet with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Davis is now in iconic company as he is the first Laker to have 30 or more points in the Finals since the late great Kobe Bryant had 38 points in Game 5 back in 2010.

"I expect it out of him," James told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "Didn't need to give him no advice. We've been preparing for this moment all season. He's been preparing for this moment all season. I'm happy to be on the same floor with him and in the same uniform. He was, once again, a force in every facet of the game, offensively and defensively."

It wasn't just that Davis played so well, it was the fact that Miami had no answer for him.

The Heat played small ball to perfection leading up to the Finals, but now that they are here, it could be the death of them because they have to find a way to contend with Davis.

He was taking care of business down low, draining jumpers off the catch and basically having his way on the court.

Add to that the fact that he was L.A.'s defensive anchor and it's easy to see why James wanted Davis riding shotgun in his quest to bring a championship back to the City of Angels.

"First time I'm experiencing this," Davis said. "Obviously want to come out and play well and you want to come out and win. I've always put pressure on myself. I had the same thing [during] Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, as well. When the ball gets tipped up, all that goes away and it's just basketball, but everything leading up to it, you're very excited.

"Your adrenaline is going early because you're so excited just to be here and get ready to go out there and play. It went away early, but it was a great experience for me, great Game 1. Job is not done. We have three more."

Prediction

Miami's Cinderella run through the playoffs has been amazing to watch. They felled the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, stung the Indiana Pacers and took down the Boston Celtics. But it looks like that is coming to an end.

The Lakers are just too big and too strong for the Heat—small ball has its limitations. Add to that the injuries now facing Miami and it doesn't look good for the gritty bunch out of South Beach.

Before Butler, Adebayo and Dragic got hurt, it was reasonable to think the Heat could win at least two games in this series.

Now, it might be a miracle if they can win one.

Prediction: Lakers in five.

