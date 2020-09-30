    WWE's Ryback Says He'll Sue Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott over 'Feed Me' Trademark

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    People gather ringside as they listen to professional wrestler Ryan Reeves, known as Ryback, at the Wrestlemania Axxess event Saturday, April 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J., ahead of Sunday's WWE Wrestlemania 29 at MetLife stadium. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    Mel Evans/Associated Press

    Former WWE star Ryback hasn't stepped inside a wrestling ring since 2018, but he's apparently ready to throw down with Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a court of law. 

    Elliott filed for an official trademark on the phrase "FEED ME" on Sept. 16. During his run with WWE, Ryback often led the fans in a cheer of "Feed me more!" and he said on his podcast (via TMZ Sports) he intends to oppose Elliott's filing.

    "I'll tie him up for years," Ryback said. "He ain't using it. So he better get a good tattoo artist to go have him cover that s--tty tattoo up on his stomach. ... This is exactly my phrase. It's exactly. And it's the same meaning. And that will cause confusion."

    Were he to lose a legal battle to Ryback, Elliott might have an expensive trip to a tattoo parlor in store:

    It's too bad Ryback is no longer signed to WWE because the obvious way to solve this matter is a match at WrestleMania.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      WWE's Ryback Says He'll Sue Ezekiel Elliott Over 'Feed Me' Trademark

      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      WWE's Ryback Says He'll Sue Ezekiel Elliott Over 'Feed Me' Trademark

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Harbaugh: Coaches Can't Be Expected to Keep Mask Up at All Times

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Harbaugh: Coaches Can't Be Expected to Keep Mask Up at All Times

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NFLPA President JC Tretter Wants NFL to Use Only Grass Fields

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA President JC Tretter Wants NFL to Use Only Grass Fields

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys: Stop Stalling and Call These 4 Free Agents

      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys: Stop Stalling and Call These 4 Free Agents

      The Landry Hat
      via The Landry Hat