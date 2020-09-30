WWE's Ryback Says He'll Sue Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott over 'Feed Me' Trademark

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Former WWE star Ryback hasn't stepped inside a wrestling ring since 2018, but he's apparently ready to throw down with Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a court of law.

Elliott filed for an official trademark on the phrase "FEED ME" on Sept. 16. During his run with WWE, Ryback often led the fans in a cheer of "Feed me more!" and he said on his podcast (via TMZ Sports) he intends to oppose Elliott's filing.

"I'll tie him up for years," Ryback said. "He ain't using it. So he better get a good tattoo artist to go have him cover that s--tty tattoo up on his stomach. ... This is exactly my phrase. It's exactly. And it's the same meaning. And that will cause confusion."

Were he to lose a legal battle to Ryback, Elliott might have an expensive trip to a tattoo parlor in store:

It's too bad Ryback is no longer signed to WWE because the obvious way to solve this matter is a match at WrestleMania.