    Report: BVB Deny Jadon Sancho Is Pushing for Manchester United Transfer

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty during the 1st round German Soccer Cup match between MSV Duisburg and Borussia Dortmund in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press

    Borussia Dortmund have reportedly denied Jadon Sancho's absence from their DFL-Supercup lineup is tied to any impending move to Manchester United

    A respiratory infection will keep Sancho from playing against Bayern Munich. Norwegian outlet Dagbladet (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) reported the 20-year-old was attempting to force through a return to England.

    However, football reporter Fabrizio Romano reported Dortmund "are still convinced that Jadon is gonna stay" and won't accept any offers of €100 million or less from United.

    Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in August that Sancho would be staying after United failed to line up a move prior to the club's self-imposed deadline. The transfer window doesn't officially close until Monday, which potentially gives United some time to force a reversal from Dortmund.

    Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward might be looking at alternatives, though. Sky Sports reported the Red Devils are considering a loan deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and free-agent striker Edinson Cavani are also on the list of targets.

    Under normal circumstances, lining up a Sancho transfer would be difficult for any club because he's so in-demand, and Borussia Dortmund would drive a hard bargain. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic complicate matters further.

    ESPN's Mark Ogden reported United are possibly looking at losses of £100 million due to the pandemic, which limits how much the Red Devils can spend in the transfer market: "Sources have told ESPN that the losses caused by the pandemic are a major factor in the club's caution during this transfer window, in which they have made just one signing so far by spending £40m on Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek."

    Perhaps Sancho could speed things along by formally requesting a transfer, but he might be happy to stay at Dortmund for another season. The club can provide him with UEFA Champions League football and arguably the same chances of lifting a league title that he'd have at United.

    The trouble for United is that failing to get Sancho now might mean facing more competition should opposing clubs see their revenue rebound a bit ahead of the next transfer window.

