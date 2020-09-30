Rajon Rondo on Celtics' 2010 Finals Loss to Lakers: 'I Blurred a Lot of It Out'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo said Tuesday he's tried to forget the 2010 NBA Finals, when his Boston Celtics blew a 3-2 series lead to the Lakers.

"I blurred a lot of it out," Rondo told reporters. "It was ugly."

The guard has earned the moniker "Playoff Rondo" for his strong play in the postseason. He was terrific in the Finals 10 years ago, averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

But the Celtics, led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rondo, couldn't withstand the late-series surge by Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and the Lakers.

"It was a collective team effort. But that's a long, long time ago," Rondo said. "I look forward to obviously changing the chapter and continuing to go past this different chapter in my life and write a better story ending."

The 34-year-old University of Kentucky product has quietly been a strong performer for L.A. during its current playoff run. He's averaged 9.1 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 50 percent across 10 appearances.

He's part of a wide-ranging group that supported the superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers rolled through the Western Conference playoffs in search of the franchise's first title since 2010.

As they stare down the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, Rondo is happy he opted in to the postseason after initial concerns about how returning to play would impact players' efforts to make their voices heard in the movement for social justice and equality.

"We pretty much all have the same common goals," he said. "We're here for one reason."

Winning a championship would bolster a resume that includes a 2008 title with the Celtics, as well as four All-Star selections and two All-Defensive First Team appearances.

It would also help him further erase those memories of disappointment from the 2010 Finals.