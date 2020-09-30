Anonymous NBA Exec Doesn't See Heat Winning 2 Games vs. Lakers in 2020 Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One anonymous NBA executive doesn't think the Miami Heat, who beat the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals, have much of a chance against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

"I do not see Miami getting two games in this series," the source told The Athletic's Josh Robbins. "I think L.A. is just playing too well and has too much defensive potency, and LeBron will impose his will and will be able to score enough points to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Tinseltown."

