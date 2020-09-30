WWE Legend The Rock Announces Cast for New Comedy TV Show 'Young Rock'

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced the cast members for his upcoming NBC comedy series Young Rock on Wednesday.

The former WWE Superstar revealed on Instagram that the 15-year-old version of himself will be played by Bradley Constant, and the 20-year-old version of himself will be played by Uli Latukefu.

Johnson also divulged that his mother, Ata Johnson, will be portrayed by Stacey Leilua, and his father, Rocky Johnson, will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson.

According to Will Thorne of Variety, Young Rock is based on Johnson's life growing up in a wrestling family, as both his father and grandfather, Peter Maivia, were Hall of Fame professional wrestlers.

The show also focuses on Johnson's football career and the recruitment process that led to his playing college football at the University of Miami.

Johnson is one of the most world's most famous, successful actors, as well as one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling.

The Rock's childhood isn't as well-documented, but considering the colorful characters he was likely around because of his family's involvement in wrestling, one can only assume it rarely featured a dull moment.

Any project involving The Rock is significant, and Young Rock should be of particular interest to wrestling fans since there figures to be plenty of emphasis on professional wrestling throughout the series.

Young Rock is expected to debut on NBC in 2021.

