Raiders Investigating Why Players Weren't Wearing Masks at Charity Event

The Las Vegas Raiders are investigating a potential violation of local pandemic regulation at a charity function hosted by tight end Darren Waller and attended by numerous players, according to ESPN.

Waller's foundation held a fundraiser in the Henderson neighborhood of Las Vegas to help fight youth addiction, yet numerous players were seen on video without masks while interacting with guests during the indoor event at DragonRidge Country Club.

ESPN notes quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman were present, as were Jason Witten, wideout Zay Jones and cornerback Nevin Lawson.

Players are banned from activities that violate state and local COVID-19 safety regulations by an NFL and NFLPA agreement.

