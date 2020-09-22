Report: Raiders' Jon Gruden, Saints' Sean Payton Fined $100K for Mask Violations

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The National Football League is fining Jon Gruden and Sean Payton $100,000 each for failing to properly wear a face mask during Monday Night Football, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans were fined $250,000 each as well.

On Monday, the NFL levied the same fines to the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers and their head coaches.

The NFL sent a stern warning to each team after Week 1 when it noticed coaches weren't wearing their masks as directed by the league.

Pelissero reported Monday that NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent warned clubs last week that their coaches must properly wear masks. Most coaches complied, yet the league still doled out $1,050,000 in penalties after Sunday's games.

That number is up to $1,750,000 after Monday night.

The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24 in the inaugural game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. No fans were allowed in the building.

Gruden and Payton have said they contracted COVID-19 during the offseason.

Following Monday's win, Gruden said he's "doing my best" and is "very sensitive about it." He also apologized for not wearing his mask properly.

"I just wanna communicate in these situations and if I get fined I'll have to pay the fine, but I'm very sensitive about that and I apologize," Gruden told reporters.

In March, Payton was one of the first people in the NFL to talk about the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to take precautions.

"For now, this is our life, and we've got to be prepared for it," Payton told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Some basic stuff in all of our lives is going to be threatened. We've all got to exercise a little more social responsibility. We all felt invincible at some point in our lives, as young people do now. But think of the person you might be affecting."