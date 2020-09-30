NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Montrezl Harrell, Victor Oladipo and 2020 Draft Plans

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have a number of internal measures to sort out this offseason after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

Owner Steve Ballmer and the rest of management will first need to find a new head coach after parting ways with Doc Rivers on Monday. Next on the docket will likely be whether to re-sign Montrezl Harrell, who will be a free agent later this fall.

Harrell's stock has steadily risen through the years. He took a major leap during the 2018-19 season, averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing all 82 games. But Harrell took yet another jump this year.

The former Louisville product increased his averages in scoring (18.6 points) and rebounds (7.1) as an undersized forward, and he was rewarded with the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award. Harrell and Lou Williams continued their excellent pick-and-roll ways, with the 26-year-old giving the Clippers toughness on both ends of the floor.

However, Harrell was also involved in some of the reported internal turmoil.

Harrell criticized the team's performance and effort after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in January, and Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported he had repeatedly felt disgruntled by the team dynamic. Additionally, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Harrell got into it with Paul George during Game 2 of the Nuggets series.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week the Clippers and Harrell have "mutual interest" in a reunion, and Buha reported Harrell's annual value is between $8 million to $12 million.

But is it possible one of Harrell's suitors could be one of the teams already in the NBA Finals?

An Eastern Conference executive told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report he thinks the Miami Heat might offer Harrell a "big one year-deal," citing Heat president Pat Rileys ability to move money around to get the player he desires.

Harrell would make for an interesting fit in Miami. The Heat already play small, and Harrell could offer Erik Spoelstra the ability to play larger rotations alongside Bam Adebayo, or even plug Harrell in at center to spell Adebayo minutes.

Additionally, Harrell is a rim runner who can get out in transition and attack the rim with ferocity. This could also force opposing teams to choose whether to leave shooters and help or allow Harrell to leverage his speed to win one-on-one matchups.

As Pincus noted, the Heat still hope to re-sign veteran point guard Goran Dragic, and Kelly Olynyk has a $13.2 million player option. However, Riley's track record suggests he can work something out if Miami does indeed want to pursue the gritty Harrell.

Is a Hayward-Oladipo Swap Possible?

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Whereas the Clippers stand to possibly lose one of their most important players, the Boston Celtics' future seems to be pretty secure.

The Celtics extended Jaylen Brown prior to the start of this season, and they figure to do the same with Jayson Tatum in the offseason. Kemba Walker is under contract, and Gordon Hayward is almost certain to pick up a player option worth over $34 million.

However, might the Celtics attempt to move Hayward in exchange for another former All-Star?

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo is hoping to change teams in the offseason, with the Pacers also potentially hoping to shop center Myles Turner. J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star confirmed Weiss' report, adding Oladipo and Turner are the two Pacers most likely to move prior to the start of next season.

Interestingly, the Celtics could try to acquire Oladipo and Turner in the same package, if they so chose. Adding both players to the deal would essentially make the money work, and the Celtics could also use a shot-blocking, floor-spacer type center such as Turner.

But as Weiss indicates, the Celtics would have to make concessions in the form of draft considerations. Danny Ainge has had plenty of success stockpiling those assets for years. Would he be willing to include multiple picks to get a deal done?

Oladipo's addition to Boston's rotation would probably force Jayson Tatum to play heavier minutes as an undersized power forward, but it might be worth it to acquire a two-way player capable of putting his teammates in positions to score.

There would seemingly be a lot of hurdles to getting a deal done here. Hayward still has tremendous value to the Celtics when healthy. It is also important to remember Oladipo has little game experience since returning from a ruptured Achilles.

However, Ainge and the Celtics might get aggressive if they feel the urge to "go for it" in the offseason. Acquiring a season of Oladipo and three years of Turner could be enticing.

Celtics Interested in Xavier Tillman

John Beale/Associated Press

Before Ainge and the Celtics make any aforementioned personnel decisions, however, they must prepare for the upcoming draft.

Boston has three first-round picks, and it is likely the Celtics use at least one of those on a big man. Indeed, Chris Grenham of Forbes reported Boston met virtually with former Michigan State big man Xavier Tillman.

Tillman started in all 31 games for the Spartans last year, averaging 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals. The Grand Rapids is the kind of small (6'8") but physical draft target the Celtics have claimed in the past, including last year when they drafted Grant Williams.

Additionally, Tillman's athleticism and toughness seems to make him an ideal fit for Brad Stevens' team defense. Tillman alters shots at the rim and closes the distance as a help defender. He is also fills space and has a decent post game, though he could stand to develop on the block.

In any case, Tillman seems to be on Boston's radar.

