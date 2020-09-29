Lakers' LeBron James: Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Should Get a Lot of Respect

J Pat Carter/Associated Press

Few people know how excellent Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra can be with a championship on the line better than LeBron James, who won two titles during his four-year stint in South Beach.

The Los Angeles Lakers star knows what he is going up against in this year's NBA Finals.

"There's this narrative that Spo is not great, and the narrative that he doesn't get a lot of respect, which he should," James said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "He prepares his team every single night. If you watch the Miami Heat, no matter who's on the floor, they're going to play Heat culture. They're going to play hard. They're going to play together."

