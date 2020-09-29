Broncos' Vic Fangio Mistakenly Calls Starting QB Mark Rypien Instead of Brett

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Apparently against Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio's wishes, the team's starting quarterback Thursday will be Brett Rypien—not his uncle, Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark.

In a press conference Tuesday, Fangio accidentally said Mark Rypien would get the nod against the New York Jets before he corrected himself.

With Drew Lock injured, it's Brett, who was undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 and spent the season on the practice squad, who will be given the ball as the 0-3 Broncos seek their first win of the season against a winless Jets team. He made his first NFL appearance Sunday when he replaced Jeff Driskel in the second half, going 8-of-9 passing with 53 yards and an interception as the Broncos fell 28-10.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, Mark told DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla that he would spend Thursday cheering on his nephew and not suiting up.