Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr. Ruled out by 49ers with Hamstring, Ankle Injuries

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and running back Jeff Wilson (ankle) both exited Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injuries, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters it appeared as though Wilson suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Wilson scored three touchdowns before exiting and was playing largely because Raheem Mostert was already sidelined.

As for Samuel, he collected 802 yards and three touchdowns on 57 passes through 15 games in 2019. Samuel's sophomore campaign was delayed when he was placed on injured reserve in September as he recovered from a Jones fracture in his left foot. He had surgery over the spring.

He returned to the lineup in Week 4, though he did not start as the 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. He grabbed all three targets for 35 yards in his first game back, and collected two of his eight targets for just 19 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

While Samuel was sidelined to start the season, injuries plagued the 49ers, who were also missing wideout Jalen Hurd with an ACL tear: George Kittle sprained his knee in Week 1; Jimmy Garoppolo, Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas went down in Week 2; and Jordan Reed sprained his MCL in Week 3.

Through the carnage, Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne saw increased roles.