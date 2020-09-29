Katie Sowers' Sister Liz Says 49ers Disrespected Coach with Team Plane Seat

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The sister of San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is calling out the franchise for allegedly disrespecting Sowers with her seat assignment on the team's flight last weekend.

In a since-deleted Instagram post (via NBC Sports Washington), Liz Sowers said all Niners coaches except Katie were given first-class seats on the team flight back from a Week 3 victory against the New York Giants.

"How do we expect even internet trolls to respect her as a coach when it sure seems like she's disrespected by her own organization," Liz Sowers wrote. "@49ers you are once again being called out. Hold yourselves accountable in all aspects. If she's a coach, treat her the same as all others on the same level."

Sowers, 34, joined the Niners in 2017 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program after previously interning with the Atlanta Falcons, earning a full-time position in 2019. Currently, the Kansas native serves as an offensive assistant on head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff.

Neither Sowers herself nor the 49ers organization have responded to the post.