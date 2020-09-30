2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions, Pro Comparisons for Elite Frontcourt Prospects

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Scouting reports say plenty about NBA draft prospects. Statistical analysis and future projections help fill in some blanks.

But nothing provides a clearer picture of a player's outlook than a comparison to an established professional.

That doesn't mean the incoming prospect will be a mirror image of that player. As much talk as there can be about finding the next Michael Jordan or LeBron James, all players have their own identities.

What comparisons can do, though, is comb through the Association's archives to find players with similar physical tools, skills and play styles. Finding someone with a similar trajectory is key, too, since sharing traits with a star and actually becoming one are two entirely different things.

After updating our mock first round, we'll find NBA comparisons for the best bigs on our board.

2020 NBA Mock Draft



1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

2. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

4. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

18. Dallas Mavericks: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

Pro Comparisons for Elite Frontcourt Prospects

James Wiseman: Hassan Whiteside

While pro comparisons often trend toward a prospect's ceiling, this more accurately paints a picture of Wiseman's floor. But if the young center doesn't improve his offensive arsenal and feel for the game, then Whiteside's career could be a guide of where Wiseman is headed.

That's not a bad thing, by the way. Whiteside is a two-time blocks champ and former rebounds leader who just completed a $98 million contract. Wiseman could provide a similar impact on the interior, as both are equipped with near-identical physical gifts: Wiseman is a 7'1", 240-pounder with a 7'6" wingspan, while Whiteside stands 7'0" tall, weighs 235 pounds and sports a 7'7" wingspan.

Wiseman has more bounce and more pep in transition, so he could be more impactful as a rim-runner. The question is how he can develop his perimeter skills. Based on his own comparisons, that clearly is a big aim for the big man.

"I've patterned my game compared to [Chris Bosh, Kevin Garnett and David Robinson], so I just say it," Wiseman told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "And I really have been just getting a lot of film from 'The Greek Freak,' Giannis [Antetokounmpo], so I've been studying his game, too."

Onyeka Okongwu: Bam Adebayo



Remember what we just said about comparisons often encompassing a best-case scenario? Well, that's what's taking place here.

Adebayo is a 23-year-old All-Star who has a tremendous feel for the game and more playmaking ability than a 6'9", 255-pound center should be allowed to possess. Okongwu isn't close to that level yet.

But he sports similar dimensions (6'9", 245 lbs), and he could eventually become a multi-positional stopper like Adebayo has become.

"Okongwu's timing on blocks and his creative post scoring at just 19 years old makes this an interesting discussion to be had, and a huge reason why he's long been the top-rated big man on our board for this class," CBS Sports' Kyle Boone wrote.

Obi Toppin: John Collins

The history books might hold the best comparison for Toppin, as he bears a striking resemblance to six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire in stature and explosiveness.

Among current big leaguers, though, the bouncy Collins has potentially provided a glimpse into Toppin's future. Each is an impressive athlete given their 6'9" frames, and Collins' growing comfort level on the perimeter (career-high 59 triples at a 40.1 percent clip) is something Toppin already seems to possess (32 threes on 39.0 percent shooting this past season).

But both do their best—and most visually appealing—work as aerial rim-rockers, as B/R's Jonathan Wasserman detailed:

"Toppin led the country in dunks this year while shooting 76.7 percent around the basket. Collins has shot 67.3 percent at the rim, ranking in the 90th percentile among NBA players. They're both elite finishers who also use the offensive glass for scoring opportunities, and they each grade in the 87th percentile on post-ups."

Neither Collins nor Toppin is a particularly gifted stopper, but given their offensive production, they typically come out on the right side of the ledger.