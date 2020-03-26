2020 NBA Draft: Historical and Current Pro Comparisons for Projected Top Picks

1 of 12

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Current comparison: Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Similarities

Positional size/athleticism

Both taller 2-guards, Edwards (6'5") and LaVine (6'6") are similarly special athletically. Edwards is stronger at 225 pounds, but they're both high-fliers capable of exploding above the rim. The Georgia freshman ranked in the 81st percentile this season in transition points per possession.

Perimeter scoring

LaVine's and Edwards' scoring attacks are fueled by perimeter shot-creation and shot-making. Both love their three-balls and pull-ups. Their shot selections are similar. And when they're locked in, LaVine and Edwards share the ability to catch fire and drill jumpers in bunches.

Secondary playmaking

Nobody would mistake LaVine or Edwards for point guards, but they're both capable playmakers. LaVine has averaged between three and five assists in each of his six NBA seasons, and Edwards just averaged 2.8 as a freshman, a number that will presumably rise with more NBA freedom and development. He's a scorer, but he's also a skilled passer when the opportunity presents itself.

Defensive lapses

Defense has been a problem for LaVine throughout his career. Edwards has tools and quickness that hint at exciting defensive potential, but he didn't always apply his talent at Georgia. His effort and off-ball awareness wavered at different points of the season.

Production over impact?

LaVine continues to put together impressive statistical seasons in Chicago. In 2019-20, he's averaged 25.5 points and 4.2 assists on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.0 percent from three. Given Edwards' college production, age, body and skill level, it's reasonable to think he can eventually match LaVine's numbers.

But those numbers haven't translated to wins for LaVine. This is going to be the third consecutive year the Bulls wind up in the lottery. Edwards' Bulldogs weren't going to reach the NCAA tournament (unless they won the SEC tournament). Like LaVine's, his style of play didn't always appear conducive to winning given his tendency to settle for hero jumpers and disrupt the offense's flow.

Historical comparison: Prime Vince Carter

In his prime, Carter was known for his explosive athleticism and scoring from the 2-guard spot. Edwards' reputation will be the same. The narrative for Carter didn't always paint him as a winning leader in Toronto, and Edwards could wind up facing similar scrutiny based on the low points of his freshman season. But Edwards is bound to produce massive scoring numbers while creating endless highlights with his shot-making and dunking.