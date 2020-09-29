Lakers' LeBron James: Bubble 'Most Challenging Thing I've Ever Done' in NBA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' three-month stay at the Walt Disney World Resort could lead to an NBA championship, but that doesn't mean the journey has been easy for the players.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, LeBron James said getting through this postseason has "probably been the most challenging thing I've ever done" as a professional:

The Lakers were among the final group of teams that traveled to the Orlando, Florida area for the NBA season restart. They arrived on July 10 and immediately went into quarantine.

Players, coaches and team staffers have been required to remain on campus for the duration of their stay. Anyone who left the bubble unexcused was required to quarantine for 10 days and return two negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to resume team activities.

Upon the initial restart on July 30, families weren't allowed on the campus in an attempt to reduce the number of people at the resort. The league began permitting up to four family members on campus at the start of the second round of the playoffs.

In addition to the difficulties of being separated from family members for weeks at a time and isolated in a single location, there was the protest initiated by players for the Milwaukee Bucks on Aug. 26 in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer three days earlier.

The NBA suspended postseason play for three days as a result. The league and players agreed to a deal that included several voting and social awareness initiatives to resume games on Aug. 29.

James has led the Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2009-10 season. They will take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.