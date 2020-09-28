Conor McGregor, UFC's Dustin Poirier Discuss December Charity Fight on Twitter

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor might be stepping back inside the cage, but don't get too excited about a UFC return.

McGregor and lightweight star Dustin Poirier appeared to reach a preliminary agreement on a December fight, with the proceeds going toward The Good Fight Foundation, a charity started by Poirier and his wife, Jolie.

The proposed event faces some obvious logistical hurdles since Poirier is an active fighter and McGregor remains under contract with UFC despite retiring in June.

McGregor vs. Poirier is presumably a matchup the promotion would want to have headline one of its pay-per-views. The former is arguably the top star in the company, and the latter is the No. 2 challenger in the lightweight division.

The two crossed paths at UFC 178 in September 2014, with McGregor earning a first-round TKO victory.