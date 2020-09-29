NBA Finals 2020: Odds, Complete TV Schedule for Championship Series

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There's always an interesting storyline or two between the two teams that make it to the NBA Finals and this year's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat is no different.

LeBron James won his first championship as a member of the Heat and now finds himself trying to bring the Lakers it's first title since 2010, when one of the franchise's most beloved and iconic players, the late Kobe Bryant, led them to the second of a back-to-back.

Miami's team president, Pat Riley, spent his formative years in the league building L.A.'s storied identity as a legendary franchise starting in the 1980's as the Showtime Lakers and coached them to four championships.

The last time King James was with the Heat, he was part of the Big Three. The only player left from that dominate squad is Udonis Haslem.

But the team is still coached by Erik Spolestra.

That familiarity may come in handy as Miami tries to continue its Cinderella run through these playoffs by getting past the one man that has been a fixture in the Finals for over a decade.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"If you want to win," Jimmy Butler told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "You’ll have to go through a LeBron James-led team."

2020 NBA Finals Schedule

All Times ET.

All Games in The Bubble (Orlando, FL)

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30 Miami at Los Angeles (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2 Miami at Los Angeles (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4 Los Angeles at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Los Angeles at Miami (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 Miami at Los Angeles (9 p.m., ABC)*

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 Los Angeles at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Miami at Los Angeles (9 p.m., ABC)*

*If necessary.

Odds

The oddsmakers have spoken and it's the Lakers that are favored to exit the bubble with the Larry O'Brien trophy.

It's hard to argue with that considering the fact that L.A. is the No. 1 seed in the highly competitive Western Conference and has two First Team All NBA players in Anthony Davis and James.

The Lakers' dynamic duo have been phenomenal this postseason, working the pick-and-roll to perfection and taking over games when needed.

"I think it's just an enormous accomplishment to get there with a third team," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "He's empowered this whole group with just buying in with the plan that we had. With how we wanted to play this year and getting the whole group to buy in."

Motivation is key for L.A. and while winning the championship is plenty for this team, winning it for the Black Mamba serves as an even greater cause.

"I think not just me, but the entire team thinks about him all the time," Davis told Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated. "I mean, we say ‘Mamba on three’ after every timeout, every huddle, knowing that he’s with us and knowing that we’re not only playing for our organization, but playing for him."

Miami isn't trying to spoil the Lakers' tribute, but they have a mission of their own.

They are the first No. 5 seed to make it to the Finals and they are hungry.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler leads this group of gritty, hard-nosed players and his confidence has rubbed off on everyone to the point that every single player on the Heat roster believes that they can win it.

"He doesn't have to make any apologies for who he is," Spolestra told Steve Aschburner of NBA.com. We love him for who he is and what he's all about. He impacts winning. I think everybody in the league has always known that. It's not about stats. It's not about anything else. He cares."

Outside of Bulter, Miami has another All Star in Bam Adebayo and a host of young talent like Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

And then there's Andre Iguodala, who now has been to six straight Finals.

He's bringing with him a treasure trove of experience, especially when it comes to defending "top talent ever" James and understands that it takes a team.

"We prepare better than anyone I’ve seen in terms of that grit, that grind and embracing," Iguodala told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "We just have that chip on our shoulder of hearing, ‘You’re not the most talented.’ So, we take that and say, ‘How do we get the most of the guys on our team and make everyone a weapon on both ends of the floor.

"It’s the true essence of maximizing the team that you have. It’s a genius in the organization for strategically taking certain guys in certain situations and bringing them in to make that perfect fit."

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.