NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers Contacted by 76ers, Pelicans After Clippers Exit

It reportedly didn't take long for Doc Rivers to land on the radar of multiple NBA teams.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans "already reached out to" Rivers after he parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers.

This comes after Rivers confirmed he and the Clippers were parting ways after they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

Rivers is a high-profile coach who has led the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Clippers throughout a coaching career that started in 1999. He has a championship (2008 with Boston) and another Eastern Conference crown (2010 with Boston) on his resume and is 943-681 overall in his career.

However, it is difficult to call this season's effort from the Clippers anything but disappointing.

They appeared to be in championship-or-bust mode with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way and a strong supporting cast with Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and others.

Still, they lost in the second round against the Nuggets despite a 3-1 lead, falling short of the highly anticipated showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

New Orleans and Philadelphia would represent two different opportunities.

The Pelicans appear to be on the rise with young talent in place with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and others. The 76ers, on the other hand, are an established contender in the Eastern Conference that have fallen short in the playoffs the last couple of years despite the presence of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Rivers would be the type of veteran coach with championship experience who could lead both teams to their next set of goals.