Cam Akers Ruled Out for Rams vs. Seahawks with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters running back Cam Akers suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least Week 16's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is another setback for Akers after he already dealt with a rib injury that forced him to miss time earlier this season.

The Rams selected him out of Florida State in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft to provide more depth to their rushing attack with Todd Gurley no longer on the roster, and he has responded with 591 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 124 carries as a rookie.

Fortunately for the Rams, they still have other pieces to shoulder more of the load in the run game until Akers is ready to return.

Look for Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown to see more action in the backfield. The Rams can also rely more on their aerial attack with Jared Goff targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.