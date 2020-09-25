Rams' Cam Akers Ruled out for Week 3 vs. Bills with Rib Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with a rib injury, head coach Sean McVay announced Friday.

Akers left the Rams' Week 2 victory over the Eagles with a rib injury and was ruled day-to-day. He wound up being held out of practice this week, and ultimately, it has been decided the running back will not take the field this weekend.

The Florida State product, whom the Rams drafted with their first pick in the 2020 draft in the second round, had 14 carries and one catch during Los Angeles' Week 1 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 5'10", 217-pound Mississippi native was the fourth running back selected in this year's NFL draft.

Darrell Henderson Jr. stepped in for Akers after he departed, and with Malcolm Brown returning from a fractured finger, the pair should be able to fill the hole left by the absence of Akers.