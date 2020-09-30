Report: Bucs WR Chris Godwin Out Week 4 and 'Potentially' Week 5 with Injury

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will reportedly miss Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a mild hamstring pull.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday and noted Godwin could also miss the Bucs' Week 5 Thursday night clash with the Chicago Bears.

The 24-year-old wideout had a breakout season in 2019, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns while reaching his first Pro Bowl.

Expectations were high for the fourth-year pass-catcher after the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in the offseason.

His numbers have dipped, though, which is partially because of Tampa Bay's slightly bigger emphasis on the running attack and an offensive game plan that isn't as boom-or-bust with Brady under center. Through two appearances, Godwin has 11 receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.

He missed the Bucs' Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers with a concussion and picked up the hamstring injury in their Week 3 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Even though he'll leave a big hole, Tampa Bay has no shortage of options at the skill positions, led by Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller.